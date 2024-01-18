Renowned businesswoman and philanthropist Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston, Chairman of Greenleaf Trust, have bestowed a monumental gift of $100 million to Spelman College. The extraordinary donation is the largest single contribution ever made to a historically Black college or university (HBCU).
According to a news release, Stryker, a devoted Spelman College Trustee since 1997, has dedicated decades of her life to the advancement of women through higher education, championing opportunities for marginalized groups. The $100 million gift coincides with Spelman College commemorating 100 years since its official naming in 1924, marking a historic occasion in the institution’s rich legacy.
Officials said a significant portion of the $75 million donation is earmarked for establishing endowed scholarships to support future students. Officials continued that the move aligns with Spelman College’s commitment to attracting the brightest minds and dismantling financial obstacles that may impede qualified students from pursuing education at the esteemed institution. The remaining $25 million will go towards initiatives such as the development of an academic focus on public policy and democracy, enhancements to student housing, and the provision of flexible funding to address critical strategic needs.
“We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity,” said Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College. “This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her.”
The $100 million donation is a testament to Stryker and Johnston’s commitment to education and a significant leap forward for Spelman College in its pursuit of becoming need-blind, Gayle remarked.
Great news we need more of this in our other HBCUs and I hope this act of kindness and generosity spreads to the other institutions alumni and that safeguards are put in place to audit and keep the funds from being misused which has hurt our HBCUs and deterred many alumni to not contribute monetary.
This pleases my heart so because I see the need and Spellman is a great and historic institution for women of color like my daughters that maybe inspired to attend now. I hope that this is a launch pad for for others to fight against the litigation going on now to block minority business owners from funding other black businesses who have been marginalized and segregated from power and resources needed to build and expand their businesses. Now certain white folk want to cry discrimination to other white when they have always had access to capital and provided resources whether they qualified or not to help build and expand their business and it’s because of their white privilege and discrimination towards minorities that forced us to be our brothers keeper, and now when we are helping each other pull ourselves up with our own bootstraps whitey wants to come take that from us to along with our land, humanity, 40 acres and a mule.
Leave a comment