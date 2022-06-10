Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III announced Friday he will immediately suspend his campaign for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.

The former leader of the state’s second-biggest and majority-Black jurisdiction said in a brief phone interview he didn’t have enough financial resources to pay staff in the final weeks of the primary election.

Early voting begins July 7 and runs until July 14 and the primary election on July 19.

“For me, probably as I am getting older, you are making decisions based on other people who you will be affecting,” he said. “I couldn’t be able to pay my staff. The people who helped us out.”

Baker’s running mate, Montgomery County Council member Nancy Navarro, participated in a lieutenant governor candidate’s forum Wednesday.

On that same day, according to the state board of elections, their campaign reported nearly $12,000 in cash on hand.

Baker and Navarro also represented the only gubernatorial ticket to use the state’s public financing system. The campaign couldn’t accept individual donations exceeding $250.

One of Baker’s campaign pledges was “getting corporate money out of politics.”

The first independent outlook for this year’s primary election shows Baker in fourth place among 10 candidates, according to a Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll released Sunday. The poll notes Baker garnered 7% among the 562 likely Democratic primary voters surveyed by telephone and online May 27 through June 2.

Baker unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018, losing to civil rights leader Ben Jealous, current president of People For the American Way.

Jealous received about 40% of the vote in a race that featured nine people who sought to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Political observers noted the top candidates in this year’s primary include state Comptroller Peter Franchot, author and military veteran Wes Moore and former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. All three men ranked in the top three of the Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll.

After Baker’s announcement Friday, a few of those opponents praised him as “a friend” and “a class act.”

“Prince George’s County has become the safer, stronger, and thriving community it is today because of his dedication, passion, and steady leadership,” Perez tweeted. “I am confident he will continue to play a critical role in building a more inclusive and accomplished Maryland for years to come.”

Franchot, who served alongside Baker during their time in the House of Delegates, concurred.

“It was clear from the beginning that he was a leader among leaders,” Franchot said in a statement. “His constituents knew they could count on him to bring about solutions that they could feel and see. I’m grateful for his candidacy.”

“As he suspends his campaign for governor, I know that the truth he spoke to the issues Maryland families are facing – from the economic and moral consequences of crime in Baltimore to transportation, housing, healthcare, and more — will persist,” Moore said in a statement. “As will the lasting impact he has made in the lives of Maryland families.”

In the meantime, Baker said he will take about a week off. But he plans to stay in the public eye to talk about decreasing crime in Baltimore City and improving health care.

Baker offered a message to his supporters about the other Democratic nominees.

“I will make sure they have enough time to assess the other candidates,” he said. “Tell them what I am thinking [regarding] who the best person [is who will] win in November and lead the state.”