Rwanda’s ruling RPF-Inkotanyi and their Chinese counterparts, the Communist Party of China (CPC), have agreed to broaden the framework of the existing ties, particularly dealing with climate change effects, terrorism among other areas, according to Rwanda’s The New Times.

The commitment was made during a meeting held on Friday, Dec. 15, between China’s Vice President of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Mu Hong and the Secretary General of RPF Inkotanyi Wellars Gasamagera, during the visit of the former at the RPF headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo District.

Hong, who is leading China’s delegation for a three-day visit, also toured several China-funded projects in Rwanda

During the meeting, both delegations stressed the importance of the mutually beneficial relationship that both countries have enjoyed for decades.

“The bilateral relations between two nations have been existing for quite a number of years and have been characterized by mutual respect, shared aspirations and have also been reflected with visible results,” Gasamagera said, in his remarks.

He added: “Our relations have been effective in many areas, including health where you had the chance to visit some testaments. Others include infrastructure, education, agriculture and technology, but we also appreciate China’s contribution towards Rwanda’s development, including in development financing, among others.”

Currently, Gasamagera pointed out, China is Rwanda’s leading contributor in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

“We are very happy to entertain party to party relations including high level and technical visits, capacity building [and] cadreship development, among others,” said Gasamagera. “Rwanda will definitely continue to cooperate with China on more areas including dealing with climate change, terrorism among others.”

The high-level meeting brought together senior officials from both sides to discuss key bilateral affairs.

On his part, the CPPCC leader shared a detailed account of bilateral relations between China and Rwanda, emphasizing the need to “further deepen the cordial relations.”