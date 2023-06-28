The High Commission of Rwanda in Ghana in close collaboration with the Rwandan Community in Ghana have called on the global community to bring to justice architects and perpetrators of the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 and to commit with actions to the fight against genocide ideology and its denial, The New Times, Rwanda’s largest daily newspaper, reported on Saturday, June 25.

They made the appeal on Friday, June 23, in Accra, as they commemorated the 1994 Genocide, according to a press release from the High Commission of Rwanda in Ghana.

Rwandans were joined by officials from the Government of Ghana, U.N. Agencies, members of the Diplomatic Corps, top political and business leaders, Senior Military Officers, the media and other friends of Rwanda.

Also present at the event were Rd. Major General Henry Kwami Anyidoho and Rd. Major General Major General Joseph Narh Adinkra – both of whom were last year decorated by His Excellency President Paul Kagame with the Rwandan Order of Bravery for their selfless service to save innocent lives during the 1994 Genocide.

The former military officers were joined by a number of the members of the Ghanaian contingent that led that was part of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR), which despite orders to withdraw decided – with support of their government – to stay in Rwanda and as a result saved many lives.

The Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Rwanda in Ghana, Theophile Rurangwa, reminded of the psychological trauma that survivors of the 1994 Genocide continue to battle on the knowledge that its masterminds and perpetrators of are still at large and being harbored and sheltered by some countries around the world.

“Many countries globally continue to shield these criminals from facing justice, caring not what that means for the innocent victims of their actions,” he said.

“We continue to call upon all of you, in government and the international community, to mobilize for justice to be served. Rwanda is ready to try these fugitives if they are extradited but instead of delaying justice, it would be best for countries unwilling to extradite to try them in their own courts. Let us all remember that justice delayed is justice denied,” he appealed.