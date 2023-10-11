While much of the Internet celebrated the new tunes delivered by Canadian rapper Drake from his new studio album “For the Dogs,” released Oct. 6, Baltimore rapper Rye Rye noted that for the second time, the chart-topping star didn’t give her track credit or compensation.

“I wanna be flattered so bad,” Rye Rye posted on Instagram, “but now I feel like this n****a is trolling… This millionaire used my sample for the [second] time.”

While Rye Rye’s 2006 hit club song “Shake it to the Ground,” is still getting appreciation to this day, rapper Drake used her actual voice on not one, but two of his tracks. In 2022, Drake sampled Rye Rye’s track for his song, “Currents,” on the album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” Less than a year-and-a-half later, Drake sampled the same Rye Rye song, for his song, “Calling for You,” featuring 21 Savage.

As Rye Rye expressed her frustration, many people jumped to Drake’s defense.

“Girl, shut the hell up and be grateful,” one social media user replied.

Others, including celebrities and recording stars, jumped to defend Rye Rye, who also appeared in the film “21 Jump Street,” (2012).

Singer and reality tv star Tammy Rivera wrote, “She’s right,” in response to Rye Rye’s concerns on Instagram under a post from The Shade Room.

New Jersey club artist Cookie Kawaii commented on the same post saying “Simply…pay her,” calling Rye Rye, 32, a legend.

Drake should give Rye Rye credit and compensation.

When Rye Rye first went uncredited in “Currents,” and noted that her actual voice was clearly used, rapper Lil Jon and the members of Trillville received credit for the recognizable bed squeaks also sampled from their song “Some Cut,” with Lil Scrappy.

While the Black men got their due, Rye Rye, a Black woman, never was credited on the track. Why is that?

Now, she’s facing the same “Shake it to the Ground,” sample uncredited in Drake’s song “Calling for You.”

In May 2023, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Drake is estimated to be worth $250 million. This multi-millionaire can afford to pay Rye Rye for her contributions to his recent bangers.

She needs more than just a nod, or opportunities to appear on Drake tracks, she needs cash.

Further, she deserves credit, her name on the track credits to be exact.

As Cookie Kawaii said, she’s a legend. And legend or not, gratitude doesn’t pay the bills.

Black women shouldn’t have to beg to be paid what they are worth. Forbers reported in July 2023, that Black women are typically paid only 67 cents for every dollar white men earn, and Black women with doctorate degrees earn 65 cents on the dollar compared to white men with the same education. According to the National Women’s Law Center, as referenced by Forbes, that equates to $53,334 a year, and more than $2.1 million over the course of a 40-year career.

Drake shouldn’t be contributing to the problem, but rather championing paying Black women what they are worth.

Still recording tracks to this day, such as “Hips for Me,” (2023), Rye Rye has worked hard on her music and brand and Drake just should give this artist, a Black woman at that, her just due.

Further, we should all take a page from the book of Rye Rye and, while showing gratitude for opportunities, clearly state our worth and demand what we are owed.