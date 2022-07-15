The Safeway Foundation announced Friday it will hold its annual Show their Spirit pep rally at a Capitol Hill store on Aug. 2 with former Washington football player Santana Moss as the special guest.

The pep rally will kick off the foundation’s 2022 fundraising campaign. The campaign raises money to benefit 112 public schools in the District, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware with donations from stores in those jurisdictions.

The foundation’s aim is to support school projects, supplies, and food pantries throughout the month of August. Each store will collect donations on behalf of one local school.

In addition to Moss, D.C.-area notables such as WTTG-TV journalist Erin Como, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Washington Informer Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes are scheduled to appear.