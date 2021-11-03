Saint Lucian Appointed Deputy Secretary-General of CARICOM

Armstrong Alexis of Saint Lucia has been appointed as the new deputy secretary-general of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Alexis will leave Namibia, where he is currently deputy resident representative of United Nations Development Programme on Nov. 1 in Namibia. He is a native of Saint Lucia and holds a doctorate in business administration.

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Carla Barnett described him as an “experienced international public servant who brings a solid record of performance at a high level. The Community and the Secretariat will undoubtedly benefit from his skills and vast experience.”

“I am looking forward to him joining the team at the Secretariat as we continue to strive to provide effective and efficient service to the Community,” she said.