The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is on the quest to discover genuinely fantastic male and female Saint Lucian voices to be actively engaged in the destination’s local, regional and international audio-visual advertising and marketing campaigns, The Saint Lucia Times reported on Saturday, May 14.

“The idea is to present Saint Lucia’s all-encompassing feel and tone with our warm welcome,” The Saint Lucia Times said.

“Details provided in the biography section of the application will further allow the Authority to integrate the information provided into a talent database for future reference.

“Applicants will be shortlisted based on their audio submissions and be further invited to audition in front of a panel of judges on May 26, at the Conference Room of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority