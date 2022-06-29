Passing of Sam Gilliam Recognizes His Contribution to American Art Passing of Sam Gilliam Recognizes His Contribution to American Art

Sam Gilliam left an indelible mark on the art world. His death this week at age 88 (1933-2022) was received with an outpouring of praise. The painter and innovator of abstract art was deeply respected for being part of a movement that changed the art scene in the 1950’s.



Born in Tupelo, Miss, Gilliam came to acclaim in Washington, D.C. as part of the “Washington Color School.” These were artists who were considered “abstract painters” worked in the District during the mid-1950s through the ’60s.” Gilliam was primarily known for his “draped canvas” art.

“He is famous for utilizing a lot of color in his work, maybe 23 to 28 colors,” Walters said about Gilliam’s print work. “Each color is a print run. That’s why his works are so vivid.”

Currently on exhibit at the Howard University Gallery is Gilliam’s 1989 “Tulip Series: Petals” from the Ronald W. and Patricia Walters Collection. “Petals” is a mixed media piece of collage and marble construction.

With Gilliam’s passing, Walters recalled a time a few years ago when she visited Gilliam’s 14th Street NW studio in the District. She took the opportunity to ask him many questions.

“He was an excellent listener and very down to earth,” Walters said. “He asked about my collection and whether I planned on gifting any of my art,” Walters said. “He said it sounded like I was. He then told me I had some fabulous pieces.”

An art collector since the mid-1980s, Walters is known for procuring excellent and important pieces. The Walters Collection includes works by Robert S. Duncanson, Edward M. Bannister, Grafton Tyler Brown, Aaron Douglas, Norman Lewis and Romare Bearden. Contemporary artists, including Barak and Michelle Obama portrait artist Kehinde Wiley, Barkley Hendricks, Kerry James Marshall and others are part of her art holdings. She admits to being hooked on the 19th-century “masters,” but freely admits that Gilliam is on her top ten list of favorite artists.

A long-time coming, Walters is pleased that works of art by African American artists are receiving long-overdue recognition. “Sam Gilliam: Full Circle” is currently on exhibit at the Smithsonian Hirshhorn Museum until September 11, 2022.

“Gilliam was a delightful gentleman and I think he is one of the great artists. I was just so grateful for that time with him. He was very down to earth,” Walters said from that face-to-face meeting with Gilliam. “His work is now being truly appreciated, valued and commanding large sums of money at a level it should be.”

Instagram and Twitter: @bcscomm