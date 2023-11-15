British singer-songwriter Sampha recently took the stage at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., showcasing his new album “Lahai” over two captivating nights. Accompanied by a five-piece band, Sampha’s unique staging included drummers positioned with their backs to the audience, adding a visual flair to his performances.

The highlight of both nights was a drum-centric rendition of his tune “Without,” where each band member joined in around a reconfigured drum kit for a stripped-down yet powerful version of the song.

The setlist spanned from Sampha’s earlier EP “Dual” to “Lahai,” displaying his artistic evolution. However, the absence of “Jonathan L. Seagull,” a fan favorite, was a notable omission.

Sampha’s demeanor evolved from the first to the second night, appearing more relaxed and connected with the audience during the latter performance, despite it being shorter.

The soulful crooner’s shows at the historic venue were a testament to his musical depth and stage presence. His ability to balance theatrics with musicianship yielded an undoubtedly entertaining show.