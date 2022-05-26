Council voted to reduce the number of school resource officers in public and charter schools so that the program will end in 2025.

The school resource officer program is run by the MPD. The suggestion to remove officers and replace them with trained educators, counselors and mediators is an idea taken from an April 2021 report issued by the D.C. Police Reform Commission.

The plan would decrease SROs in school from 60 personnel as of July 1 this year, to 40 personnel in 2023, then 20 personnel by 2024. The program would end by 2025.

At a hearing last month, a number of school officials and some parents spoke in favor of keeping the program. Mayor Bowser, whose budget included funding to maintain SRO funding, noted an uptick in violence in the city that hasn’t spared schools.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson spoke of a “crime wave” that is driven by youth and has made school communities fearful for their safety. Mendelson pointed out, “Our city and its schools are experiencing a frightening surge in crime and violence perpetrated by students, parents and other members of our local communities.”

Trayon White, Ward 8 Councilman and candidate for mayor, says the 75 youth he spoke with over the most recent weekend told him they were most concerned with safety in schools and transportation to allow them to travel safely to and from school.

He shared that one of his constituents told him of an incident in which a student fight caused parents to come to the school to check on their children. Then the parents started fighting between themselves.

Charles Allen, of Ward 6 wasn’t alone in calling the SRO program ineffective. Allen has been on record that officers in schools could lead to more policing of Black and Hispanic children, an argument supported by researchers who study the impact of policing on children. Children’s experience with school discipline can be the catalyst for future negative future outcomes- often referred to as the “school-t0-prison pipeline.”

However, following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., which saw a gunman kill 19 elementary school students, D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee promised to “continue to work closely” with the D.C. police and other city agencies on school security.