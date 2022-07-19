As part of Mayor Bowser’s Vision Zero safety initiative, DDOT will be hosting Open Streets in Ward 7 on Benning Road between Minnesota Avenue and East Capitol Street SE on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Featuring a performance by D.C.’s own Black Alley, Open Streets helps inspire people to think differently about their streets by encouraging physical activity, creating recreational opportunities, and fostering community building and education.

The entire community is invited for yoga and fitness classes plus outdoor activities including hula hoop lessons, rollerblading lessons, henna, and scooter lessons with free helmets from Lime and much more!

Stay tuned for the Open Streets event taking place in Ward 5 as well on August 27, 2022. Visit https://openstreets.dc.gov/ for more information or to volunteer.