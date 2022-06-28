Sean “Diddy” Combs has gifted $1 million to his alma mater Howard University.

The famed music mogul and entertainer made the announcement Sunday while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards. During the speech, he thanked God, his mother, late music executive Andre Harrell and the school, saying “I wouldn’t be here without Howard University.”

“Before I leave, I want to donate $1 million to Howard University,” he said, adding that he also would give $1 million to Jackson State University and its football program led by Deion Sanders, WTOP reported.

Combs, 52, attended Howard in the late 1980s but didn’t graduate, though he received an honorary degree from the university in 2014.