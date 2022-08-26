A bomb threat in the wee hours of this morning forced Howard University students to evacuate two residence halls for the second time during this first week of fall classes.

Investigators checked out the threat and found the threat to be baseless. A university spokesperson said police may know where the call originated.

“For the second time in 48 hours, students have had to evacuate residence halls during the late hours of a school night,” Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick wrote in a letter to students, noting this was the eighth bomb threat to the university in 2022. “People who love and care about them, parents, university employees, alumni, and so many others, have had to wrestle with anxiety about the veracity of another terroristic act.”

Howard University police say the threat they received just after 2:30 a.m. targeted the East and West Towers on campus, where about 1,800 students reside.

Police and university officials conducted an intensive sweep of both towers and used K-9 units. Investigators say they may have leads on the location of the originating call.

The university says they have been in contact with federal officials assigned to the investigation of similar threats made against Historically Black Colleges and Universities back in February.



Earlier this week on Tuesday, another bomb threat forced students to evacuate Howard’s Cook Hall. The D.C. police department’s bomb unit responded and gave the all-clear early Wednesday.