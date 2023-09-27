“Summer may be over, but self-care should never end,” read an advertisement for a spa.

The spa is correct — self-care isn’t seasonal, it is important for our overall health.

“Self-care means taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical health and mental health,” according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). “When it comes to your mental health, self-care can help you manage stress, lower your risk of illness, and increase your energy. Even small acts of self-care in your daily life can have a big impact.”

Self-care is not just for temporary pleasure, but necessary for healthy living, and it doesn’t need to be hard.

NIMH recommends implementing basic self-care into our regular routines including, exercising, prioritizing sleep, practicing gratitude, and focusing on positivity.

Life does not always go according to plan. Sometimes it’s not easy, but implementing some of these basic self-care steps will assist in helping us handle all the challenges that might come our way, and serve as a reminder to appreciate what we already have, and the positive people in our lives. Moreover, as COVID-19 numbers rise, and the District enters cold and flu season, some of these self-care tools can also assist in boosting your immune system and wellness.

It won’t always be realistic to get that full eight hours of sleep, or hit the gym, but making it a practice will turn into a lifestyle.

So, be sure to prioritize your self-care — it’s key for your health.