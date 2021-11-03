Editor's PickPoliticsStacy M. Brown

Senate GOP Again Shoots Down John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 3, 2021
0 129 2 minutes read
Mitch McConnell (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
**FILE** Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

Pouring salt on wounded Democrats, Senate Republicans on Wednesday again blocked efforts to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The bill aims to quash voter suppression and the repression laws enacted in GOP-led states such as Texas and Georgia.

Named after the late Georgia Democratic congressman who spent much of his life fighting for civil and equal rights, the bill has overwhelming public support.

Because of the Jim Crow-inspired filibuster rule, Democrats need the party’s 50 senators and at least 10 Republican colleagues to pass the measure.

“I will be among those who vote to begin debate on this measure when we have this vote,” said Republican Sen. Lisa Markowski of Alaska. “I will do so because I strongly support and I believe that Congress should enact a bipartisan, re-authorization of the Voting Rights Act.”

But her GOP colleagues differ.

“This is a Trojan horse to carry a lot of other provisions that the Democrats had wanted to enact through the earlier voting rights bill that we’ve already considered and rejected,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

“Clearly they want to change the subject away from how the American people feel about this administration, about the reckless tax and spending bill onto a non-existent problem with this marching out of the John Lewis voting rights act,” McConnell said, failing to acknowledge that Democrats had attempted to pass the voting rights act since before President Joe Biden won the 2020 election over Donald Trump.

The measure’s defeat came as Democrats attempted to regroup after the party’s catastrophic loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race, in which upstart Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in that race.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy continues to hope he holds onto his razor-thin lead against Republican Jack Ciattarelli. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy held a 49.9 percent to 49.3 percent lead with 86% of the vote counted.

Unless Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona soften their stance against altering or ridding the filibuster rule, there’s virtually no chance any bill that aims to curb voter suppression would pass.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont introduced the latest Senate version of the legislation. In addition, Leahy, Manchin, Murkowski and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois released a compromised version of the John Lewis Voting Rights bill that appeared to gain momentum in the chamber.

However, after the GOP’s election night victories, Republicans appear to have little appetite for pushing the bill forward.

Tags
Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 3, 2021
0 129 2 minutes read
Photo of Stacy M. Brown

Stacy M. Brown

I’ve worked for the Daily News of Los Angeles, the L.A. Times, Gannet and the Times-Tribune and have contributed to the Pocono Record, the New York Post and the New York Times. Television news opportunities have included: NBC, MSNBC, Scarborough Country, the Abrams Report, Today, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, Imus in the Morning and Anderson Cooper 360. Radio programs like the Wendy Williams Experience, Tom Joyner Morning Show and the Howard Stern Show have also provided me the chance to share my views.

Related Articles

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign rally inside Manassas Park Community Center in Manassas Park, Virginia, on Oct. 30. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Glenn Youngkin Claims Victory in Virginia Race for Governor

November 3, 2021
Chef Liz Rogers (Courtesy photo)

Chef Liz Rogers Creates Ice Cream Flavors with Southern Stories

November 3, 2021
Maryland Comptroller and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot (left) and Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker, Franchot's running mate for lieutenant governor, take part in a meet-and-greet event in Oxon Hill on Oct. 30. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

Del. Barnes: ‘Disappointed’ by Black Agendas of Some Gubernatorial Candidates

November 3, 2021
Demonstrators protesting the police-related death of George Floyd stand with fists raised outside the burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on May 28. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Police-Overhaul Ballot Measure Fails in Minneapolis

November 3, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker