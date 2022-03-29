Overview: Clarence Thomas is being urged by Dick Durban and other Democrats to recuse himself from ruling on cases concerning the January 6 insurrection.

Illinois Senator and chairman of the Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin, says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas needs to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The Hill reports that Ginni Thomas, Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election. Ginni Thomas also disclosed in a recent interview that she took part in the “Stop the Steal” rally before the riot that left Capitol Police dead and injured, and MPD officers injured.

Several other Democrats are calling for the longest-service Justice to recuse himself from any cases related to Jan. 6. Yet other Democrats have urged that he recuse himself from cases involving the 2024 election should former President Donald Trump run again.

Democrats other than Durbin have suggested instituting a code of ethics for the Supreme Court or launching a congressional committee investigation.

Durbin said Ginni Thomas’s involvement ” creates an obvious conflict” for her husband on Jan. 6-related cases.

“For the good of the court I think he should recuse himself from those cases,” Durbin added.

The reporting on Ginni Thomas’s contact with Meadows has invited closer scrutiny of Thomas’ handling of cases tied to Jan. 6 and the 2020 presidential election.

In January, Thomas was the sole justice in an 8-1 vote in opposition to the rest of the Court blocking Trump’s bid to keep administration records from being given to the Jan. 6 House committee. It’s unclear if Ginni Thomas’s messages would have been included among the White House records being disputed in court.

Thomas, who had been recently hospitalized with an infection and missed a number of appearances at the court, has made it known that he is now joining court proceedings remotely.