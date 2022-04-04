On the 54th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr., the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Monday on whether to advance the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

With an evenly split committee of 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, Jackson only needs a tie to advance before the full Senate could vote on the historic confirmation.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is highly qualified, with a distinguished career and an exemplary record serving on the bench of the second-highest court in the country and as a federal public defender. During her confirmation hearing, Judge Jackson demonstrated that she is unequivocally qualified for the Supreme Court,” Marcela Howell, president and CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, wrote in a statement one day before Monday’s vote.

“Judge Jackson showed incredible grace under pressure through more than 20 grueling hours of questioning by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Howell said. “She thoughtfully and thoroughly answered questions, demonstrating the depth and breadth of her decade of experience within the legal system. She masterfully explained the law in her answers — underscoring her commitment to transparency in her decision-making and demonstrating her true love of the law.”

Jackson, who graduated from Harvard Law, once clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she’d replace if confirmed.

She currently sits on the bench at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a post in which President Joe Biden nominated her in 2021.

Jackson earned confirmation with a 53-44 vote for her current position, with three Republicans supporting her.

Of those three, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has said he’ll vote against confirming her to the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced she would vote in the affirmative to confirm Jackson, while Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska hasn’t made public her decision.

In a letter to Senate leaders signed by more than 100 Black male law deans and professors, the group said they enthusiastically supported Jackson’s nomination.

“We stand proudly to express our zealous support for the nomination and appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court of the United States,” the group wrote.

“We unanimously applaud and endorse, without reservation, President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson, who is truly one of our nation’s brightest legal minds. From Judge Jackson’s breathtaking credentials as an extraordinary jurist to her unimpeachable character and unwavering integrity, we believe that she is eminently qualified to fill this historic position.”