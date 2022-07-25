Thursday could mark a historic day for the U.S. Marines.

For the first time in its 246-year history, the Marines could have a Black four-star general.

Lt. Gen. Michael Langley faces a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. If confirmed, he would lead all U.S. military forces in Africa as chief of U.S. Africa Command.

Officials have stated that the Shreveport, Louisiana, native has earned his stripes at each level.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and commissioned in 1985, Langley commanded at every level from platoon to the regiment, including Battery K, 5thBattalion, and 11th Marines in support of Operations WILDFIRE in the Western United States.

He also helmed battalion and regimental commands in 12th Marines forward deployed in Okinawa, Japan; and the 201st Regional Corps Advisory Command-Central and Regional Support Command – Southwest in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM in Afghanistan.

As a General Officer, his command assignments included Deputy Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and Commanding General, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade; Commander, Marine Forces Europe, and Africa; and Deputy Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, and Deputy Commander, Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.

Langley has served more than 35 years in the U.S. Marines and assumed command of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa a year ago.

According to his military-issued biography, Langley’s formal military education includes U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School and College of Naval Command and Staff. He holds multiple advanced degrees, including a master’s in national security strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.