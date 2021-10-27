AfricaNowInternational

Senegalese Women Wage War Against Climate Injustice

Oswald T. BrownOctober 27, 2021
0 133 1 minute read
**FILE PHOTO**

Senegalese women took to the streets of Dakar on Saturday to march against climate change.

Their objective was to promote women’s participation in the climate debate and encourage people to consider the specific climate concerns of Senegalese and other African women at next month’s climate summit in Glasgow.

Khady Camara, co-organizer of the march, shed more light on the motive behind the march. “It is to make the voice of African women heard, particularly that of Senegalese women, because today the world is faced with what is called climate change and the effects are felt everywhere in Senegal.”

The 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties, is happening at a time when the world is said to have experienced one of the warmest years on record.

The projected changes in climate are likely to cause devastating impacts across the continent. Food insecurity in East Africa is evident. A co-organizer of the march, Nadia Dia encouraged women to come on board to fight this battle of climate injustice.

“We are aware of the Glasgow summit and we want to hear the claims of women who are committed to the fight against climate injustice. We know that we are all committed, we all have the same planet. Why don’t the others stop polluting our continent? We do not want this pollution anymore. We have no more water. Animals are dying for lack of water or the soil is poisoned. We can’t do agriculture anymore. How are we going to develop?”

During 2020, the global average temperature increased 1.76 degrees F, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Weather extremes, driven by climate change, are being felt intensely across Africa.

Tags
Oswald T. BrownOctober 27, 2021
0 133 1 minute read

Oswald T. Brown

Related Articles

Fayval Williams

Jamaica Committed to Expanding Higher Education Access

October 27, 2021

Graduating Class Urged Not to Abandon UWI Open Campus

October 20, 2021

Laurent Gbagbo Launches New Political Party in Ivory Coast

October 20, 2021
Patricia Deveaux (Courtesy of plpbahamas.org)

Woman Named Speaker of The Bahamas House of Assembly

October 13, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker