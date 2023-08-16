During this legislative session, Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen have used their tenure and committee assignments to use federal dollars for community projects in Maryland. Nearly $10,000,000 was announced by the senators on July 17, including $726,000 for gun violence research at the University of Maryland, College Park, and $275,000 for violence intervention programs at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

“In Congress, one of my top priorities is securing federal investments to support our communities,” Van Hollen said. “And these funds will help advance promising initiatives to tackle pressing challenges our state faces – including improving public safety, addressing the causes and consequences of gun violence, and confronting climate change. These projects can make a real impact, and that’s why I’m determined to keep working to get these investments over the finish line.

Alongside Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-District 5) on July 24, the senators announced over $26 million in federal funding to improve bike paths across the County and presented a check for $819,500 to The Arc Prince George’s, the largest and oldest provider of disability services in the County.

The money for The Arc was part of nearly $1.8 million in federal assistance for neurodivergent communities in Maryland and was presented during the 33rd anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Hoyer was instrumental in passing the ADA in 1990 under President George H.W. Bush.

Both Cardin and Van Hollen signed on as co-sponsors to a bill to ban ghost guns, requiring those selling gun-making kits to comply with federal firearms laws and for purchasers to pass a background check.

“Undetectable and untraceable firearms are a significant danger to our society. We need to get these deadly and far too easy-to-make ghost guns off our streets to keep our communities safe. This critical legislation would bring us one step closer to ending our country’s gun violence epidemic,” said Van Hollen.

“The Biden administration took decisive action to close this dangerous ghost gun loophole, and unfortunately the courts have delayed its implementation,” said Cardin. “Untraceable firearms are a growing risk in our communities facing gun violence. Congress should act quickly to permanently codify the ATF’s authority to help keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action, Van Hollen was joined by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkely (D) and New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D) in the Russell Senate Building to re-introduce legislation that will ban preferential admissions treatment for the families of alumni and donors. Both Amherst and Johns Hopkins University have dropped their policy of legacy admissions in recent years, prior to the Supreme Court decision.

Van Hollen also joined Massachusetts Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley and Stephen Lynch (all D) on legislation to give Americans quicker access to their banked dollars. The Payments Modernization Act would make funds deposited into your account immediately available, significantly reducing overdraft fees and other banking charges.

“In a time when you can move money with a simple click of a button, it makes no sense that it can still take days for deposited funds to show up in Americans’ bank accounts. Those delays come at a cost – often in excessive overdraft fees that rob hardworking Americans of billions of dollars annually,” Van Hollen said. “This bill will require banks to make cash deposits available immediately, so folks have access to their money in real-time, not on the banks’ time.”

Cardin is not running for reelection. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), 6th District Congressman David Trone (D) and Montgomery County Council member At Large Will Jawando (D) are all currently running in the Democratic primary to replace him. The primary election will be held on May 14, 2024.