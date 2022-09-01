Dear Seniors,

Happy Healthy Aging Month, seniors! At DACL, healthy aging means more than just getting to 100 years old — it means aging well and living well. And to ensure DC seniors can age well and live well, we’re making sure that our city is a great place where older adults can live and thrive, at every age and every ability.

So, what does healthy aging look like? It looks like Safe at Home, our signature program focused on creating safer homes in the communities older adults already know and love. It looks like decreasing senior hunger, by creating access to healthy and nutritious meals. It looks like combating senior isolation, by having places to go like community dining sites and senior wellness centers, where older adults can engage in fun programming and connect with friends. And it looks like supporting you, no matter how you choose to age.

This month, we’re celebrating healthy aging in a number of ways. First, seniors across the District have been working hard to play in our 5th Annual Brain Games — our citywide, Jeopardy-style trivia competition where they’ll represent all eight wards to compete for the title! Then later this month, we’re celebrating National Falls Prevention Week, hosting a series of screenings and conversations on balance, vision, and blood pressure to help lower the risk of falls, which is a common fear the older we get.

And we can’t celebrate healthy aging without celebrating our centenarians! National Centenarian Day is September 22 and we’re honoring the lives and legacies of our city’s oldest residents, age 100 years and older. For the third year in a row, we’re teaming up with the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs to make safely masked visits to each centenarian’s home. We’ll be celebrating the longevity and the contributions of more than 50 centenarians. And while you may not be a centenarian (yet!), I invite you to join the celebration with us by checking in on one of the centenarians in your community. You never know what lessons, or even secrets to get to 100, you’ll learn.

Healthy aging is happening all throughout our city and in so many different ways. With support from you and with you, we can make sure that all of us are aging well and living well — not just in September but every day.

In honor of National Falls Prevention Awareness Week, DACL is partnering with Home Care Partners and Trinity University to bring you a host of activities and conversations, all to support you in lowering your risks for falls. Join us at the following events:



Falls Prevention Trivia

• Tuesday, September 20 at 12 p.m.• All Senior Wellness Centers and Community Dining Sites

Falls and Aging: A Conversation with Dr. Lara Thompson

• Wednesday, September 21 at 12 p.m.• Virtual. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/FallsandAgingDC

Falls Prevention Screenings and Activities

• Thursday, September 22 at 12 p.m. • DACL Senior Wellness Centers

For more information, please contact your lead agency.

As always, if you need general assistance, you can call our Information and Referral Assistance line at 202-724-5626.

Jessica