Sharon Lewis, who has worked at D.C. Health for many years in key positions, has been named interim director of the department after the resignation of Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, whose last day is Friday.

Lewis, a registered nurse who holds a doctorate in health care administration, spoke highly of Nesbitt’s tenure as the leader of the city’s health agency.

“No one can fill her shoes, but I will say that she has set forth a great foundation for us that we will continue,” Lewis said, WTOP reported.

The city will conduct a nationwide search for Nesbitt’s permanent successor.

Lewis has managed the agency’s operations in health care licensing, compliance and investigations. She told WTOP she sees her role as interim director as an important job of maintaining the flow of critical health information to the people of the city.