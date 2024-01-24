Last week, the D.C. area got its first significant snowstorms, with about 3 inches Monday, Jan. 15 into Tuesday morning, and then an additional 3.3 inches on Friday, Jan. 19.

While such numbers are nowhere near blizzard conditions, the storms still brought inches of snow accumulating on streets, sidewalks and walkways that required shoveling.

Despite cold and slippery conditions, shoveling is necessary to ensure that neighbors safely traverse sidewalks while getting to and from their homes. From getting to one’s car or the bus stop to taking pets on walks, and ensuring sound travel for outdoor snow fun such as snow angels, snowball fights and building snowmen, shoveling walkways is key for residents’ safety.

Be sure to prioritize your safe travel and that of others by getting out to shovel after a storm ends. According to the District of Columbia Department of Public Works: “Residential and commercial property owners are asked to clear their sidewalks within [eight] hours of a storm’s end so pedestrians can walk safely.”

If you have the energy post shoveling your area of a sidewalk, try to help others by beginning to clear nearby walkways. Particularly consider neighbors who are elderly or have physical limitations or challenges when working to pitch in to shovel.

Shoveling for neighbors who can’t, or might have challenges doing so, can be helpful for their health, as well as contributes to the betterment of the entire community.