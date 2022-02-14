God and Friendship a Winning Success for Marriage Longevity

Pierpont and Jeannette Mobley have established themselves for 54 years in the District as a civic minded, politically involved couple whose relationship relies on God and their friendship for sustenance.

Their relationship started at a party in Southeast. “Some friends and I went to a party and Pierpont and one of his friends were standing across the room from us,” Jeannette said. “He came across the room and asked me to dance and I told him no. I eventually let him take me out. When we went out, that was it.”

Pierpont said he ignored that Jeannette didn’t hand dance the way many Black Washingtonians did in the middle of the 20th century. However, Jeannette had a trait he liked.

“I liked that she didn’t use profanity,” he said. “In D.C., people regularly cursed, and it was no big deal. That’s just the way we talked. It startled and delighted me when she used the word ‘gosh’.”

During their marriage, both have distinguished themselves in their careers and community activities.

Pierpont made history with his appointment as the first Black appointed to the White House Personnel Office. While serving in the personnel office of the Carter Administration, Pierpont wrote the first affirmative action plan for the White House and 11 executive offices of the President of the United States. He served 20 years in the D.C. National Guard and volunteers for D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s Service Academy Board where District residents are appointed to the national military academies. Additionally, Pierpont has helped mediate hundreds of family disputes in the D.C. Superior Court.

Jeannette has held numerous positions with companies such as Bell Atlantic, Verizon and AT&T. She founded an all-male Black mentoring and professional development association called the Development Roundtable for the Upward 54 Mobility of Male. Plus, she worked three years as the chief of staff for D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5).

Jeannette was appointed to the Alcohol Beverage and Control Board under D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray and the Local Opportunity Business Commission under D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams. She held various positions with the D.C. Democratic Party and the Ward 5 Democrats.

The couple operates a certified business enterprise company, the JPM Group, LLC., which focuses on consulting and training businesses in human resources matters. Moreover, the couple has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C.

Despite their busy schedules throughout the years, the Mobleys have managed to raise two children and are proud grandparents. They said their children lived in a lenient household, but had to perform chores, go to church regularly, and their choice of activities were closely monitored.

The Mobleys said the keys to their success as a couple have to do with being spiritually grounded and having mutual respect.

“You have to like people,” Jeannette said. “I know he is my best friend. You have to be forgiving and say I’m sorry. I have habits and he [has] habits too so we have learned to be tolerant and understanding of each other.”

Pierpont said holding grudges doesn’t work in a marriage.

“You have to forgive and forget,” he said. “We have found a way to resolve disputes. You don’t have to win all the time.”

@JamesWrightJr10