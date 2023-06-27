The Signature Theatre announced on Tuesday that will feature performers Kaiyla Gross and Tobias Young in a performance of “Disco Fever,” a cabaret of such singers as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor and Diana Ross, from July 25-Aug. 13 in the ARK hall.

The event will be directed by Mark G. Meadows, Signature’s director of cabarets.

“As we create each cabaret, my biggest fear is, can we top the last?” Meadows said. “And each time, but especially with this one, we top it. Kailya Gross and Tobias A. Young will raise your temperature to disco fever levels. Talk to your medical provider before seeing this show.”

Audience members will be treated to such classic songs as “Stayin’ Alive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Last Dance,” “I Will Survive” and “We Are Family.”

For the Signature Theatre, Gross has performed in “The Color Purple,” “Hotter than July: Stevie Wonder” and “RENT” while Young has practiced his artistry in “Passing Strange” and “The Color Purple.”

For more information, go to SigTheatre.org or call 703-820-9771.