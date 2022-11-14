The man accused of killing three members of the 2022 Cavaliers football team and injuring two others on campus Sunday night (Nov. 13) in Charlottesville, Virginia, is in custody. Former UVA walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has been charged with three counts of second degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony.



Jones shot and killed three people, and wounded two others. The victims were on board a bus that had returned students from a trip to Washington, DC.



The University of Virginia confirmed the identities of the victims during a press conference.



Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13.

Devin Chandler was murdered on the UVA campus. (Photo: UVA Athletics)

Devin Chandler was a junior wide receiver and kick returner. He was yet to take the field for UVA, but had played wide receiver and kick returner at the University of Wisconsin for two years, where he had two catches for 28 yards and returned ten kicks for 241 yards.



Lavel Davis, Jr. was murdered on the UVA campus. (Photo: UVA Athletics)

Lavel Davis, Jr. finished his freshman season in 2020 at UVA with the second most average yards per reception in the nation with 25.75. He was distinguished as the only player in college football with more than 500 receiving yards on 20 or fewer receptions.





D’Sean Perry was murdered on the UVA campus. (Photo: UVA Athletics)

D’Sean Perry was a junior linebacker and defensive end. In his debut as a sophomore in 2020, Perry made UVA program history when he returned the second-longest “pick 6” with an interception for an 84-yard touchdown on the final play.



Jones was arrested after a 12-hour manhunt. No motive has yet been provided.