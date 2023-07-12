**FILE** Courtesy of dcbar.org
On July 20, the DC Bar Pro Bono Center will hold a virtual Small Business Brief Advice Legal Clinic from 12-4 p.m.

One-on-one brief legal advice consultations will last up to 60 minutes. To request assistance, sign up online at: forms.office.com/r/ekGRJ99a7u. If they can provide a business with brief legal advice, they will follow up by email, in which the entrepreneur must timely respond, collect additional documents and schedule a time to speak with a volunteer attorney during the clinic.

They may also request additional information before scheduling. Only pre-registered, confirmed businesses will have appointments at the clinic.Please contact DC Bar Pro Bono at npsb@dcbar.org with questions or accessibility requests and make sure to add ckulumani@dcbar.org to your contacts or safe sender list to that the emails aren’t missed about this clinic.

