CAPTION 1: The National Museum of African American History and Culture is part of the Smithsonian Institution. (Courtesy photo/nmaahc.si.edu)

As of Friday, visitors to the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will no longer be required to wear a mask, a news release from the Institution said Monday.

Visitors who wish to wear a mask can continue to do so, the release said. The release also said the policy change “reflects the recent change in guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and national guidelines around masking indoors.”

Additionally, after about two years of modified schedules as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Smithsonian announced a transition to expand its schedule to seven days a week in some buildings. Starting next Monday, the National Museum of Natural History and the National Zoo will be open to the public daily.

Other museums will operate on a reduced schedule. More information on the changes can be found on the website.

James Wright Jr.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

