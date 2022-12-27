Imagine emotionally tapping into issues that matter and with no obstacles in your way, inspiring change to the world. The new in gallery experience by the Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum, entitled The Utopia Project: Inspiration for Creative Activism does just that. This interactive gallery is a “Dream Space” created to inspire creative activism through a series of exploratory activities that provoke social change and to unlock the creator in us all to transform the world we live in.

Throughout their experience, visitors are asked to imagine and express their emotions on topics that matter to them. Exploring alternative ways to implement social change through different mediums. The Utopia Project brings relatable examples of social injustices in Washington, D.C., and throughout the world, and how through creative thinking, their actions inspire a movement. Learn more of how Julius Hobson, frustrated with the rat infestation in Anacostia, used the rodents to advocate for change. Hobson is just one of many champions who found a creative way for effective change.

Visitors are invited to reflect on the stories of change they have experienced and take time to imagine what they want to see in the world, rather than what they don’t want. These dreams have an opportunity to come to life- as visitors can express themselves physically through art. Construction paper, whiteboards, markers and Legos are available for all, to transform dreams and ideas to a tangible forward step in making our community a better place. After The Utopia Project, we hope that you will walk away with a prototype for creative activism and can get in touch with what you care about while learning creative methods that create social change in today’s world.

Join us for the enjoyable and forward-thinking event “Utopia After Dark: An Evening East of the River” on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 7pm -10pm. Explore The Utopia Project, sip craft cocktails, indulge in small bites, enjoy vibes by DJ Jahsonic and conversation with the community. This 21+ event is perfect for a creative date night, intriguing conversation with friends, educators, and neighbors. You can RSVP and learn more at anacostia.si.edu/EveningAtACM

“The Utopia Project: Inspiration for Creative Activism” is free and open daily to the public from 11am – 4pm at the Anacostia Community Museum until March 1, 2023. You can stay up to date with what is coming next at ACM by following the Museum on social media @smithsonianacm.