The Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, located on the National Mall in the District, has embarked on a $350 million fundraising effort to help continue its programs and operations for generations to come.

As the largest Black Museum in the country, it possesses more than 40,000 objects and 400,000 square feet of exhibition space with the goal of making sure African American history is preserved. Specifically, the fundraising campaign, known as Living History, seeks to aid the museum in supporting research, ongoing programs, digital initiatives, and the creation of an endowment fund.

The museum hopes to raise $350 million by the end of 2024.

“Right now, it is more important than ever to support the museum in this deep conversation about the African American experience, the place of African American culture, and our understanding of what it means to be American,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew Mellon Director of the museum.

This year, the museum celebrates the 10th anniversary of its groundbreaking. The museum opened to the public in 2016.

Since its opening, it has hosted more than 7.8 million visitors and 21 million virtual visitors to its website. While the museum receives federal funding due to its status as a part of the Smithsonian, that funding source covers only a minimal part of the operating budget.

In addition to the endowment, the campaign wants to support social justice initiatives, scholarship and research, acquisition and collections care, digital access as well as community and collaboration.

To learn about the Living History campaign and the museum’s latest developments, visit https://nmaahc.si.edu/livinghistory.