The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced Tuesday the release of a new book of photographs and essays exploring ways Blacks have engaged in the practice of religion and spirituality from the 19th century to the present.

The book, “Movements, Motions, Motions: Photographs of Religion and Spirituality from the National Museum of African American History and Culture,” draws on the museum’s photography collection and highlights images of such religious figures as the Rev. Henry Highland Garnet, Father Divine, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Elijah Muhammad, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Pauli Murray and Bishop Myokei Caine-Barrett.

The book also features photos of religious celebrations, ritual practices and individual moments of faith and spirituality.

Photos of religious systems and traditions such as Christianity, Judaism, Islam and indigenous African faith systems are featured. Among the 34 photographers represented are Lola Flash, Chester Higgins, Jason Miccolo Johnson, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe, Kenneth Royster, James Van Der Zee, Milton Williams and Lloyd W. Yearwood.