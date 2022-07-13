The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in northwest Washington will host its inaugural Hip-Hop Block Party on Aug. 13 to celebrate the first anniversary of the release of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap.

Talent from around the nation, presentations from artists, and activities exploring hip-hop’s start and cultural influence will be showcased from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The events will occur outdoors near Madison Drive NW and indoor performances and activities are set for the museum’s Heritage Hall.

“The origins of hip-hop and rap rest in the community where people gathered together in basements, on street corners, neighborhood dance parties, and community shows to tell the stories of the people and places that brought it to life in a language all on its own,” said Dwandalyn Reece, associate director for curatorial affairs at the museum. “It is only fitting that the [museum] celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap with a block party in our front yard. Like a true block party, we invite all ages to come together to enjoy activities and performances in honor of the museum’s greatest homage to the music and culture of hip-hop.”

The Hip-Hop Block Party is free but tickets are required and can be obtained through the museum’s website.