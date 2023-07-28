The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will release a number of limited passes Monday at noon for its 2023 Hip-Hop Block Party.

Passes will be available at nmaahc.si.edu/HipHop50 for the daylong event, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (last admission at 10 p.m.) at the intersection of Madison Drive and 14th Street NW. The event is free, but passes are required.

The 2023 Hip-Hop Block Party will be hosted by Vic Jagger and feature performers such as DJ Beauty and the Beatz, The True School DJs, DJ Cuzzin, B, Miss. H.E.R. and DJ Marc Nfinit, Adam Blackstone and special guest Sugar Bear, Mumu Fresh, Monie Love, Kid Capri, J Period, and more to be confirmed.

NMAAHC hosts the block party in celebration of the culture and music that originated and has been shaped by Black America for decades. Attendees will be able to participate in interactive activities, such as graffiti art, hip-hop dancing, and more.

The Hip-Hop Block Party also marks the return of Club Café, which has a hip-hop-inspired menu.

For a complete schedule, go to nmaahc.si.edu/HipHop50.