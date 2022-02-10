In true Snoop Dogg form, with a blunt in one hand and music blaring in the background, the iconic hip-hop superstar announced that he was “back on Death Row.”

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, announced that he has purchased the equally iconic label Death Row Records.

Later, Blackstone, Inc., a private equity firm, confirmed the deal.

Snoop Dogg released his first album with Death Row Records in 1993. Less than 30 years later, he owns the whole company, such as it is.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me.”

Death Row, launched by Dr. Dre and Marion “Suge” Knight in the early ’90s, became a giant in the industry with Dre, Snoop and later Tupac Shakur churning out hits for the label.

After Shakur’s death in 1996, Death Row declined amid controversy and infighting. Hasbro Inc. purchased the label after Death Row went into bankruptcy in 2006, and Blackstone eventually bought out Hasbro.

“Back on Death Row,” Snoop Dogg concluded, noting that he’s scheduled to release the album “B.O.D.R.” on Friday.