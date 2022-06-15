On Tuesday, June 14, The Society of Professional Journalists, Washington, D.C., Pro chapter held its 2022 Dateline Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Ceremony. The event, held in person for the first time in three years, took place in The Ballroom at The National Press Club in Northwest.

The Washington Informer’s publisher, Denise Rolark Barnes, along with nine other members of the editorial staff and friends, attended the event and celebrated as The Informer snagged six awards.

Here are the results:

WEEKLY NEWSPAPER

Non-Breaking News, Sam P.K. Collins, Finalist, “COVID Surge Sparks Questions About Upcoming School Year.”

Beat Reporting, William J. Ford, Finalist, “Del. Barnes: Some Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Didn’t Hit the Mark on Black Agenda.”

Sports, D. Kevin McNeir, Finalist, “Fighting While Black: How Champions Battled Foes In and Out of the Ring.”

Commentary & Criticism, D. Kevin McNeir, Winner, “George Floyd’s Soul May Rest at Peace but Many Black Souls Remain Restless.”

Feature Photography, Anthony Tilghman, Winner, “White Flags on National Mall Symbolize 670,000 COVID-19 Deaths.”

Art/Photo Illustration, ZebraDesigns.net, Finalist, “Now is the Time! MLK Jr. 2021 Supplement.”