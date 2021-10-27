CoronavirusCovid-19Health

Some Immunocompromised People Can Get Fourth COVID Vaccine Shot: CDC

October 27, 2021
Courtesy of NNPA Newswire

Some immunocompromised people who’ve gotten either of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines along with a booster dose also will be able to get a fourth shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The CDC updated its guidelines Tuesday to say that people over 18 who are “moderately or severely immunocompromised” and have gotten three doses of an mRNA vaccine may get a fourth shot of the vaccines at least six months after getting their third Pfizer or Moderna dose, Axios reported.

For the immunocompromised, a third coronavirus vaccine shot is considered an “additional dose” by the CDC, and the volume given is the same as the first two shots. But the fourth shot is considered a booster and the volume given is only half the amount dispensed in each of the first three doses, Axios reported.

As of Wednesday, approximately 13.8 million U.S. residents, or about 7.2% of the fully vaccinated, have gotten a booster shot, according to the CDC.

October 27, 2021
WI Web Staff

