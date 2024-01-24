Two developments in south Prince George’s are promising to bring new opportunities and life to the rural and more sparsely populated parts of the county.

D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills, located in Brandywine and zoned for Gwynn Park High School, is already scheduling tours for the newly-constructed townhomes.

Spring Hills, according to the website, hosts information about local banking, entertainment options and more, and features community amenities, such as nature trails, a playground, and amphitheater. The Lafayette floor plan, complete with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two car garage, is Spring Hills’ premium housing option.

Then there’s Hyde Landing, which is in the planning stages.

If approved, the Hyde Landing project would convert an abandoned Clinton brownfield site into nearly 1,300 new homes and roughly 60,000 square feet of retail.

Dr. Steven Fuller, a George Mason University professor, has calculated that the project will pump more than half a billion dollars into the Prince George’s County economy during construction. Further, Fuller predicted that each new resident will pay an average of $1,000 more in taxes for public services, alongside an increase in commercial revenues.

“The Hyde Landing Development is unique because what it has to offer addresses several immediate concerns that many of us have complained about for years,” said Pastor James Robinson of

Clinton’s Tree of Life Christian Ministries.

“This project reflects developer sensitivity and attention to detail to changes that the community at large want made to better our community. Not only would this development make road improvements at critical intersections like Piscataway Road, but it would further enhance our quality of life by offering additional amenities and generating additional revenue in our community.”

The Prince George’s Planning Board will review Hyde Landing on Feb. 1. The development would include the construction of new roads, sidewalks, and public recreational amenities at the developer’s expense, along with the reconfiguring of neighboring roads to expand the capacity for both commuters and pedestrians.

To schedule a tour at Brandywine’s Spring Hills, please call 844-836-8622 or email D.R. Horton and to learn more about Hyde Landing, email here.