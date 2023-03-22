For Genie Dawkins, ongoing bus delays and scheduling changes for Office of the State Superintendent (OSSE)’s Division of Transportation represent a small portion of her fight to guarantee her special-needs child a quality education.

Genie Dawkins, a northwest D.C. resident and special-education and lifestyle consultant (Courtesy photo)

Years ago, Dawkins, a Northwest resident and special-education and lifestyle consultant, secured a placement at a private school in Montgomery County with the hope that her son — who has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder — would have access to teachers and resources needed to excel academically.

Instead, what Dawkins recalled encountering were administrators more adamant about controlling her son’s behavior than helping him build his skill set and preparing him for the next stages of his academic career.

She said that teachers often confused her son’s penchant for asking questions with insubordination, and kept him on a behavior track that would relegate him to a course selection similar to what she tried to avoid in District’s public and public charter schools.

Even after a functional behavior assessment deemed her son cognitively prepared for the academic track that he would eventually dominate, Dawkins said that instructors at the Rockville, Maryland-based private school continue to designate him as “below grade level” on his report cards.

She told The Informer her situation is indicative of a larger problem special-needs families have in their efforts to secure suitable academic and extracurricular accommodations for their children.

“They’re forcing high-functioning autistic children into institutions that prioritize behaviors, not academics. When I talk to schools that used to accept our vouchers and I ask them why they don’t [anymore], they say the goals conflict,” Dawkins said.

“Once a child makes academic progress [at the placement school], D,C, Public Schools says they no longer want them placed there. Some schools don’t allow a child to graduate with a diploma. They funnel D.C. students to the workforce because they’re not academically strong.”

Exploring Conditions That Special-Needs Students Face

Children and young people between the ages of 3 and 21 receive special education and related services under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), federal legislation that mandates eligible students with disabilities receive a “free appropriate public education.”

OSSE coordinates the placement oversight process to ensure that special-needs students can be educated alongside their peers in the general population of District public and public charter schools. Additionally, the agency works to boost academic outcomes for special-needs students through special training for educators, access to support and resources for special education data systems, and the allocation of funds for the newly formed Special Education Hub, a partnership OSSE entered with the DC Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education.

Since before the pandemic, special-needs families have embraced other means of educating their children, due to what some have described as environments that traumatize their children and ill-prepare them for future academic pursuits.

During the latter part of 2020, five parents filed a civil suit against DCPS alleging the physical abuse of special-needs children at River Terrace Education Campus, Walker-Jones Education Campus Ludlow-Taylor Elementary School. Some of the parents in the suit had since enrolled their children in other schools, including St. Coletta of Greater Washington, a public charter school in Capitol Hill for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Families experiencing similar situations may petition for placement in what are called nonpublic schools and programs. OSSE works with the child’s school and family to facilitate admission into those programs.

As of February, nearly 40 D.C.-area schools have been approved as sites providing the “least restrictive environment” for children in need of an education outside of the District public and public charter schools. During FY-2022, OSSE reviewed and made recommendations on student placements for 132 students.

Out of that group, 82 of those students received placements at nonpublic schools.

An OSSE spokesperson told the Informer that the aforementioned schools and programs specialize in meeting a variety of needs for students,

and are required to accommodate special-needs students as they embark on the journey to attaining their diploma, GED or alternative certificate of completion.

However, parents who spoke with the Informer on background mentioned challenges navigating OSSE’s school placement process, including a requirement that the school that OSSE approves for them needs to accept their child within seven days of that approval.

Other parents have even alleged collusion between the placement schools, DCPS and the charter schools to send the special-needs children back to a public or public charter schools so that those schools receive the funds attached to that student.

During the earlier part of March, the D.C. Policy Center released its State of D.C. Schools 2021-2022 report which showed the incremental decline in public and public charter school enrollment among special-needs students in District since the start of the pandemic.