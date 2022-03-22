As the potentially history-making Senate confirmation hearings continue this week for D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court bid, the health issues of another justice on the high court have flown relatively under the radar.

Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife recently made headlines by revealing that she attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in D.C. that led to the U.S. Capitol insurrection, has been hospitalized at Sibley Memorial Hospital in northwest D.C. since Friday with what Supreme Court officials say are “flu-like symptoms.”

“Justice Thomas’s symptoms were abating, he’s comfortable, and could be released in the next few days,” the court said to the media.

The statement noted that he would participate in cases by using briefs, transcripts, and oral arguments, which are sometimes delivered virtually.

Though the court shot down speculation that Thomas, 73, may be suffering from COVID-19, pointing out that he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster, speculation has run rampant over the secrecy in which his hospitalization and health have been handled.

Sources on Capitol Hill have told the Black Press that a growing number of Republicans fear that Thomas is “a lot worse off” than what many have been led to believe.

That fear appears to have motivated Republican senators to attack the credentials of Jackson in hopes of either defeating her nomination or at least prolonging the confirmation process.

If Thomas were no longer able to serve, it would provide President Joe Biden with a second pick with confirmation hearings that could occur before the November midterm elections, in which Republicans are currently favored to reclaim control of the Senate.