Try a taste of dishes such as wings and salmon with a West African twist, at Brentwood’s Spice Kitchen.

Suya is one of Spice Kitchen’s main spices. While Suya originates in Northern Nigeria, it has become a unifying factor across the West African country’s ethnic groups and regions.

One of the most popular suya dishes in Nigeria is chicken suya with jollof rice and plantains, and some of their other best-selling products are steak suya and spice honey wings.

The restaurant recently added suya burgers and suya lamb chops are available for a limited time.

Wings tossed in honey and suya spice, jollof rice and spinach-efo riro are some of the options on their menu that you won’t find in every restaurant and their social media presence gives a special view of just how their food is made and served.

On top of the restaurant’s personal take on West African cuisine, the Spice Kitchen team advertises both restaurant humor and delicious previews of their menu through TikTok and Instagram. Their TikTok account has nearly 50,000 followers and over 1.5 million likes.

“We have comments that are pushing for us to open new locations in different areas across the U.S., which really excites us about our future growth,” said owner Olumide Shokunbi about the impact of his social media audience. “We implore all of our patrons to engage with resources and services that are rooted in community education, outreach, and accessibility. We hope to be such a resource, to lay a tangible hand on those who need it.”

For more information and to order online from Spice Kitchen, go to spicekitchengrill.com .