Cleaning up our mind, body and spirit is one of the most important things we can do to receive many of the physical benefits from cleansing and detoxing, but there are also many spiritual bonuses you can derive from becoming involved in a consistent fasting program.

Scriptures tell us in Matthew 4:2, “Jesus started his ministry with a period of cleansing and prayer which lasted 40 days and 40 nights,” while Daniel 9:3 says, “Daniel sought the Lord through prayer and supplication with cleansing sackcloth and ashes.”

Throughout Biblical history, men and women have fasted to develop a stronger walk, deeper commitment, forgiveness of sins, a renewal of relationships with God and man.

There is something more to cleansing than the metaphysical act, spiritual cleansing, which seems to be “mystical” in a transformative effect. Individuals who engage in even a short fast, such as two weeks, can accomplish things that have eluded them for years.

To maintain a spiritual fast, it is necessary to set a new and constant prayer life. You will need a prayerful attitude where you get quiet and still, that way, you will know that you are hearing from God. You will get answers to questions that have haunted your life for years. Suddenly you will get your answer, right in the middle of your spiritual cleansing and detox.

Cleansing allows you to achieve a deeper and more profound spiritual life than seekers who are not cleansing, because cleansing aids the body in ridding itself of impurities. These impurities clog up your system physically, dull your mental powers and decrease your spiritual alertness. Let’s examine the impact of cleansing on the mind and spirit.

Cleansing has had powerful effects on the mind, as scientifically documented. People involved in or completing a cleansing program have a noticeable decrease in depression. A person depressed may feel estranged from God because he or she may feel that true spirituality and depression are incompatible. Depression denotes a lack of faith and a broken relationship; during a spiritual fast, the broken relationship with God can be restored and the depression decreased.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness” is a quote many of us grew up hearing from our mothers in the South — I sure did. We should keep our bodies, minds and physical environment clean too. We can equally apply these principles to our inner state of mind, heart and spirit.

The mere presence of a clean heart, mind and spirit calls forth the Holy Spirit to dwell within a holy, clean temple which is you. As Hebrews 1:14 says, “As you allow God to cleanse your inner world, you will attract to yourself, angels, ‘ministering spirits’ sent forth to minister for them who shall be heirs of salvation.”

Here are a few ways Lareece Gee, a guru on how to live your best life, reminds us that we can stay well or get better if we’re not doing too well to begin with:

1. Do things God created you to do, and you will notice immediate joy and peace.

2. Release all negative emotions – resentment, envy, fear, sadness and anger, for none of those are from God.

3. Express your feelings appropriately, don’t hold on to them.

4. Forgive yourself and others.

5. Hold positive images and goals in your mind, pictures of what you truly want in your life. When fearful images arise, re-focus on images that evoke feelings of peace and joy.

6. Live by the Great Commandment: Love your neighbor as yourself and Love God first.

7. Make a commitment to health and well-being and develop a belief that your body is indeed a temple. Scripture reminds us that it is a temple, but do we really treat our bodies like the temple it is?

Start your spiritual cleansing and detox. It will surely change your life in your mind and your body, and it will bring about change in your spiritual life as well.

