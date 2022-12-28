There have been several stories in all sports that highlight the 2022 year.

Without question, the most widely covered was the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia since February on charges of drug smuggling. Her much-celebrated release in early December was due to a prisoner swap. Her trial and incarceration received criticism of human rights violations from around the world.

Other notable sports events include:

March 4

Kiki Rice leads Sidwell Friends to national title, undefeated season and national player of the year, the first ever for the school. Rice is the niece of former diplomat Susan Rice, and she won the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year.

June 16

Future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors to their fourth world championship in seven years and his first-ever Finals MVP award.

Aug. 9

In a letter published in Vogue, Serena Williams said farewell to tennis as one of the most dominating athletes in sports and greatest in women’s tennis.

Sept. 5

Frances Tiafoe became the first Black American to advance to the prestigious US Open in 16 years and the only man to beat legendary Rafael Nadal in a Grand Slam in 2022

Oct. 4

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees set a new record for home runs in a season in the American League with 62, eclipsing the old mark held by Roger Maris set in 1961.



Nov. 5

Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros became the oldest manager in major league history to win the 2022 World Series at 73 years of age.

Nov. 16-Dec. 8

After changing the team’s name in February, the Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder grabbed headlines with strong accusations of creating a “toxic workplace” during his tenure, according to a congressional investigation.

Dec. 4

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game suspension after an NFL suspension, per allegations from more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage sessions.

Dec. 10

Caleb Williams, an alumnus of Gonzaga in D.C. and a sophomore at University of Southern California, wins the Heisman Trophy after leading the Trojans from a 4-7 mark to a bowl appearance.

Dec. 13

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals became only the second player to score 800 goals during his career, trailing only legendary Wayne Gretzky.