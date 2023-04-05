Howard University announced Wednesday that Stacey Abrams has been appointed the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics at the Ronald W. Walters Leadership and Public Policy Center.

Abrams, who served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007-2017 and was the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee in 2018 and 2022, will foster interdisciplinary collaborations across the university on issues such as race and Black politics, especially those that affect Americans of the African diaspora, according to a university news release.

Abrams will inspire the university community to research and encourage broad discussions of scholarship for real-world solutions to complex, difficult societal problems that adversely affect Blacks and others who are part of vulnerable communities.

Additionally, she will lead a Ronald W. Walters Speakers Series with invited guests on a range of topics representing diverse perspectives.

“I am honored to serve as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics, having had the privilege of knowing and learning from Dr. Walters,” Abrams said. “We are at an inflection point for American and international democracy, and I look forward to engaging Howard University’s extraordinary students in a conversation about where they can influence, shape, and direct the critical public policy decisions we face. From my alma mater, Spelman College, I have carved out a career that allowed me to weave together policy analysis, political leadership, social justice, business, environment, entertainment, and more. Through this post, I hope to emulate Dr. Walters’ diasporic lens on our world and be a part of how Howard University continues to contribute to the broader political discourse.”

Abrams holds a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College, a Master of Public Administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs of the University of Texas at Austin, and a juris doctorate from the Yale University School of Law.

“Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy — not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “As the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair, Ms. Abrams’ selection not only honors the work and legacy of renowned political strategist and scholar Dr. Ronald Walters, it expands on that legacy by bringing Howard students in dialogue with a contemporary candidate whose work has directly influenced today’s political landscape.”