The summer days are quickly coming to an end and back-to-school season is fast approaching. Scheduling and making the trip to your child’s provider appointment can feel tiring. We are all busy, especially during the start of the school year. However, it’s important to visit your child’s primary care provider (PCP) to determine if your child is healthy.

Make sure to schedule your child’s well-child visit soon. Depending on their age, your child’s PCP will conduct different tests and exams. Try to make the visit around your child’s birthday. That way it is easy to remember.

The PCP will probably want to see your child at or around these ages:

• 3 – 5 days old

• 1 month

• 2 months

• 4 months

• 6 months

• 9 months

• 12 months (1 year)

• 15 months

• 18 months

• 24 months

• Every year starting at age 3 – 21

Checkups are part of your child’s benefits with AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia. They should not cost you money. If you need help making an appointment or getting to the PCP’s office, call Enrollee Services at 1-800-408-7511 (TTY 1-800-570-1190). To learn more about well-child appointments, visit https://www.amerihealthcaritasdc.com/preventive-care/member/well-child/index.aspx.

The information in this article is to help you learn more about this topic. It is not to take the place of your healthcare provider. If you have questions, talk with your healthcare provider. If you think you need to see your healthcare provider because of something you have read in this information, please contact your healthcare provider. Never stop or wait to get medical attention because of something you have read in this material.