CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19

State Puts Brakes on MoCo’s ‘Test to Stay’ COVID Program

WI Web StaffNovember 10, 2021
0 540 1 minute read
Courtesy of Montgomery County Public Schools via Twitter
**FILE** Courtesy of Montgomery County Public Schools via Twitter

Montgomery County officials said its “test-to-stay” program, designed to keep large numbers of students out of coronavirus quarantines, has been delayed due to new guidance from Maryland health authorities.

The program, which was supposed to start last week, would have allowed unvaccinated students exposed to the virus while unmasked in such settings as lunchrooms to avoid quarantine if they were tested daily.

However, Earl Stoddard, the county’s assistant chief administrative officer, said the state health department made it clear that such a setup was not “appropriate,” WTOP reported.

“We are not moving forward,” Stoddard told the county’s board of health. “We’re not launching the test-to-stay program. That is not to say we’re not ready to do it — if the state changes its guidelines, we’ll immediately move to do it. But obviously, we’re trying to follow to the degree possible what the state has laid out.”

For now, the county’s policy says students who are masked at the time of exposure don’t have to quarantine if they are a close contact of a positive case, as long as they get regular weekly screening tests.

Students potentially exposed while eating in the lunchroom still must quarantine for 10 days if they are a close contact of a confirmed positive but may return to class after the seventh day if they get a negative PCR test after the fifth day, WTOP reported.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 10, 2021
0 540 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

Courtesy of Montgomery County Public Schools via Twitter

Montgomery Co. Schools Update Quarantine, Testing Choices

November 12, 2021

SciCheck Featured on Podcast About COVID-19 Misinformation Directed at Latinos

November 12, 2021

Ellume Recalls More than 2M COVID Home Tests Over False Positives

November 12, 2021

Va. Pharmacy Gave Wrong COVID Vaccine Dosage to Kids

November 12, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker