Earlier this week, the candidates who won governor, attorney general and comptroller announced their transition teams and gave an early glimpse into their priorities.

Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller, who will be the second woman and first Asian-American to serve as lieutenant governor of Maryland, will chair the transition team for Gov.-elect Wes Moore. The co-chairs are Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman, Moore campaign treasurer Mary Tydings, and Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Shelonda Stokes.

Other team members include Cheryl Bost of the Maryland State Education Association, Delegate Stephanie Smith, and former Governor Paris Glendenning. On the transition website, you can submit your resume or ideas for governance directly. The policy committees will be announced in coming weeks.

Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman has a transition team comprised of mostly women, including Senator Susan Lee and former Treasurer Nancy Kopp. Dels. Joseline Peña-Melnyk and Alsobrooks are on the transition team for both Moore and Lierman.

Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown’s transition team includes former Judge Donna Hill Staton and former UMD School of Law Dean Donald Tobin. Staton was the first Black judge to ever represent Howard County.

Moore will be sworn in on Jan. 18.