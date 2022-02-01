The STEM Careers Coalition — the first-of-its-kind national initiative supported by corporate leaders and based on schools by Discovery Education — connects students to a curated collection of careers content feting Black leaders in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields during Black History Month and beyond.

Discovery Education serves as a global EDTech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning everywhere. The mission of the coalition is to support the next generation of STEM solution-seekers who are people of color by presenting a robust array of career profiles featuring diverse leaders in various industries and job roles.

Among those featured by the curated collection are Proctor & Gamble science communication manager Nicole Epps, Microsoft program manager Wadood Daoud, American Society of Mechanical Engineers engineering project manager Antoine Sands and Stanley Black & Decker reliability engineer Korede Oluwasuji. The videos are aided by career preparatory materials engaging students in the world of STEM by helping them to focus on their career goals with simple strategies, roadmaps and other easy-to-use digital tools.

On Feb. 22, students, teachers and families can participate in a Hands-On STEM event featuring coalition partners, the American Petroleum Institute and P&G. Host Brandon Okpalobi will introduce students to a local or global issue, explore why it is happening, connect with inspiring people working to find solutions, and help pupil solution seekers unveil their own potential with STEM activities.

“Both research and experience show that diverse representation is critical to helping students achieve their STEM dreams,” said Jessie Erickson, a district assessment coordinator at Mark Sandford Education Center of the Grand Forks Public School District. “With resources from the STEM Careers Coalition, I can easily help my students see themselves in STEM while also connecting the wider world to my classroom.”

Resources are free and can be obtained at stemcareerscoalition.org and through Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform on the STEM Careers channel. For more information about Discovery Education's digital resources and professional learning services, go to www.discoveryeducation.com