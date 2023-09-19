Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-District 5) hosted his signature Bull Roast, the 42nd of his career, on Sept. 8 at the Newton White Mansion in Bowie. The event has been a staple for candidates, especially gubernatorial candidates, and is one of the quickest ways to meet Democrats from every part of Maryland in an afternoon.

Hundreds gathered behind the Manor for hot dogs, hamburgers and political chats with a statewide audience and speeches from Attorney General Anthony Brown (D), Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) and other prominent elected officials. The Bull Roast is generally held in July, but was delayed due to air quality issues stemming from the Canadian wildfires. Climate Defiance, an environmentalist organization, called on Congressman Hoyer and those present to end fossil fuel subsidies.

“At the heart of it, the Bull Roast is just plain fun. It’s a time for Maryland community members, local, state, and federal leaders to celebrate the progress we’ve made this past year. It also gives us an opportunity to chart a united vision forward for our state,” Hoyer said. “For me, this signifies a time when my family and friends can come together and share our immense gratitude for the strong, inclusive community we’ve built in Maryland and the Fifth District. And while we are not roasting a full bull these days, the hamburgers are delicious.”

Hoyer also noted the Bull Roast also has an interesting trend for potential candidates.

“The Bull Roast has a long history of distinguished attendees going on to win higher office. Just last year, we hosted Wes Moore as he was campaigning to lead our state in Annapolis. This year in particular, I’m thinking about how exciting it was to have Prince George’s County Executive, and candidate for U.S. Senate, Angela Alsobrooks with us,” the congressman noted. “Angela is a dear friend who has been attending my Bull Roast for well over a decade. As a community, we’ve watched her daughter grow up and Angela’s career flourish as she continues to be an advocate for Prince Georgians and families across our state.”

The congressman is supporting the Prince George’s County Executive in her race for the Senate seat.

“It was wonderful to reflect on her many years of service and look ahead to all the ways she will continue delivering for the people she has dedicated her life to fighting for,” Hoyer said. “I look forward to standing alongside her in this campaign and celebrating her success at my 2024 Bull Roast.”