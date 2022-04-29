Maryland governor hopeful Wes Moore received another major endorsement Friday in his bid for the Democratic nomination, this time from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives and one of the longest-serving members in Congress, said Moore brings youthful exuberance and extraordinary leadership and is the only combat veteran in the race. Moore served in the Army as a paratrooper with the rank of captain.

Hoyer made the announcement during a press conference Friday at Bowie State University outside the nearby MARC train station, an area where the school proposes to add student housing, a grocery store and other businesses on the campus.

“I did not plan to endorse any of the gubernatorial candidates in this primary, given the talented field of Democratic contenders,” said Hoyer, who represents Southern Maryland and parts of Prince George’s County that includes Bowie State. “All of them are highly qualified and would do an honest and credible job as governor of Maryland. I’ve been in public office in Maryland for half a century. Wes Moore is unlike any other. He is uniquely suited to bring a message of hope and possibility to this race. He is a new candidate for a new and better day for Maryland.”

The Moore campaign, joined by several supporters including his running mate and former Del. Aruna Miller of Montgomery County, championed Hoyer’s endorsement as a significant mark of the growing support for the political neophyte’s bid, as well as a sign of change for the state.

Last month, Moore was also backed by Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks on the same day his campaign opened a field office in Largo down the street from Alsobrooks’ office.

Moore called Hoyer’s announcement “consequential” in the race with the primary election less than three months away on July 19. Early voting will run from July 7 to July 14.

“Leader, I cannot tell you enough how humbling your support and endorsement is,” Moore said to Hoyer during Friday’s event. “But I’ll tell you what’s even more humbling is my excitement to get a chance to work with you because we are going to get this done.”

Moore also highlighted how Bowie State and Maryland’s other three historically Black colleges and universities – Coppin State, Morgan State and University of Maryland Eastern Shore – are assets to the state.

He mentioned how a more than 14-year-old lawsuit needed to be settled with the state in order for those Black universities to receive funding.

“Those days are going to come to an end in the Moore-Miller administration,” Moore said. “We believe in the long-term growth of our state. It must not only include what we’re going to do with HBCUs, but they also have to be in the front of our conversation … from rebuilding a workforce to how we are going to build entrepreneurial pipelines.”

Although a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, Moore also has lauded the early days of his academic life, particularly his associate’s degree from Valley Forge Military College in Pennsylvania.

He also served as a CEO of the nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation, one of the biggest organizations nationwide combating poverty.

The campaign did receive some scrutiny earlier this month based on Moore’s book, “The Other Wes Moore” that summarizes his personal life and connection with another man with the same name who grew up in Baltimore City and currently serving life in prison.

The campaign has said the criticism of where Moore grew up are politically motivated and filed a complaint to the state elections board and the state prosecutor’s office. In addition, the campaign launched a website called “Facts MD” to lay out Moore’s background and connections to Baltimore where he currently resides.

The Moore-Miller campaign raised the most money during the first fundraising period in January at $4.8 million. The campaign had $3.1 million in the bank.

State Comptroller and fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot became the first person to seek the nomination with more than $2 million cash on hand. Along with running mate and former Prince George’s Council member Monique Anderson-Walker, the campaign had the most cash on hand in the fundraising period at $3.3 million.

Anderson-Walker, the lieutenant governor candidate, will participate in a virtual forum Saturday hosted by Our Revolution Maryland. Four other Democratic gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to join the discussion: former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain and former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.